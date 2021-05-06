Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data centers
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Tuesday to support gradual increases to the tax rate on the county’s data centers over the next few years, saying the growing industry needs to start providing more revenue for the county’s coffers.
4. 35 on 95?
A 35 mph speed limit on Interstate 95? It's possible when variable speed limits start in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties this fall.
3. Sunny
It will be a sunny day with a high of around 66 degrees and much cooler into the weekend with highs only in the lower- to mid-60s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. OC topless ban
A U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments yesterday in a case involving a local ordinance in Ocean City, Maryland, that forbids women from walking around topless on beaches, WTOP Radio reports. A federal ruling last year found the ordinance constitutional.
1. Rural Crescent
In a rare show of agreement, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors returned unanimous votes on a series of controversial proposals affecting the county’s restricted rural area Tuesday night.
InsideOut
After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Clean the Bay Day” is back from May 31 to June 5. Sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and held since 1989, the event will morph into a weeklong event across Virginia. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.