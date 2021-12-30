Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 7000 Series woes
Metro’s oversight agency has ordered the transit system to pull all its 7000 Series railcars, which it has been gradually rolling out after an investigation into a derailment on the Blue Line that revealed a wheel defect.
4. Stabbing investigation
A Manassas-area man was stabbed early Tuesday when he and his son tried to detain a thief breaking into cars in the Acadia Run Apartments.
3. Patchy fog
There's a chance of rain this morning, mainly before 10 a.m., then patchy fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy day with a high near 56 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. COVID changes
Due to an increase in the number of COVID cases among staff, Fairfax County fire and rescue has implemented temporary staffing adjustments. On Wednesday, 66 employees had tested positive for COVID and an additional 12 are in quarantine.
1. Redistricting and incumbents
The state's new redistricting map pits incumbents against each other in six House of Delegates districts and two state Senate districts in Northern Virginia, according to analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project.
InsideOut
Time's running out to see Christmas lights! Check our handy, updated list of the best and brightest around Northern Virginia.
