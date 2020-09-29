Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. A farewell to RBG
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried Tuesday in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, laid to rest beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court, WTOP reports.
4. Assault follows knock at door
Police are searching for three men who knocked on a Woodbridge man’s door early Saturday morning and assaulted him when he answered.
3. Clearing skies
After a night of rain, this morning brings a chance of showers before 8 a.m., then clouds giving way to sunshine. The high temperature will be near 70.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases
As the world suffered its 1 millionth death due to COVID-19, Virginia and Northern Virginia reported a slight uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as often happens after several days of a downward trend.
1. Candidates debate
President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden took part in their first of three one-one-one debates of the 2020 general election Tuesday night in Cleveland, an hour and half full of contentiousness and interruptions. But the Washington Post found some takeaways here.
InsideOUT
The Wellington Community Association's annual fall yard sale is coming up Oct. 10. All of Wellington's 1,300-plus households are eligible to sell! The sale will be located on individual yards and driveways at each resident's discretion spanning the entire community. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.