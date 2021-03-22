Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Flood of relief
Some Montclair residents will finally see relief from years of flooding after the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a stormwater management grant to help them.
4. Meteor!
Did you see it? NASA Meteor Watch says a very bright fireball was spotted across the East Coast around 12:26 a.m. Sunday morning.
3. Happy spring
The first official workday of spring will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 63. Click here for detailed forecasts by ZIP code.
2. What's that sound?
Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges and they will be booming through April 2.
1. Hospitalizations down
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest level in five months in both Virginia and Northern Virginia, although new cases of the virus continue to rise slightly.
InsideOut
Hidden Pond Nature Center in Springfield science enrichment programs weekly through April 12, with space still available for grades 2, 4, 5 and 6. The cost is $6 per participant for a 45-minute program. Parents must register and attend with any children under age 8. For more information, see fairfaxcounty.gov or call 703-451-9588; or visit Hidden Pond Nature Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.