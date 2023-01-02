Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Home destroyed
Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children and leaving one firefighter injured.
4. Farewell Christmas tree
As holiday festivities come to an end, it's time to take down the lights, pack away the decorations and recycle that Christmas tree. Here's how to properly dispose of this year's evergreen.
3. Above normal
Temperatures will reach the low 60s today, about 20 degrees above normal, with a mix of sun and clouds. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder investigation
Fairfax police are searching for suspects in the New Year's Eve death of a 42-year-old Lorton man found in his doorway with trauma to the upper body.
1. A look back
We bid farewell to another year with a look back at the most-read local stories on our website in 2022. Here are the top 10.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights continues through Jan. 8 at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Click here for details and tickets.
