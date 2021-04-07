Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Murder investigation
Police have released surveillance video in the search for five suspects involved in a deadly shooting Friday night in the parking lot at Manassas Mall.
4. Presidential visit
President Joe Biden ventured into Northern Virginia on Tuesday afternoon to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site just before announcing that states should open vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19.
3. Warm and sunny
Except for a few afternoon clouds, it will be a mainly sunny day with a high of 79. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. ABC news
A new ABC store opened in Arlington County's Pentagon Row shopping center on Tuesday. The store is at 1301 S. Joyce St., Suite D12, in Pentagon City.
1. Indecent exposure
Police are looking for a man who exposed himself and made obscene gestures to an employee cleaning the men's restroom at the Haymarket Giant.
InsideOut
Although attendance will be limited due to public-health considerations, Vienna’s “Walk on the Hill,” spotlighting the Windover Heights neighborhood, will be held on Sunday, April 25.
