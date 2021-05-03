Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Two restaurants
7-Eleven last week announced the opening of a new-concept "Evolution Store" in Manassas, the first to offer customers two restaurants in one location.
4. Jobless rates
A year into the COVID crisis, the Washington region has made strides in recouping its job losses but overall employment remains down nearly 75,000 jobs from the onset of the pandemic.
3. Rain showers
Rain showers are likely early today, followed by a possible thunderstorm or two after 2 p.m. The high will be near 78 degrees. Click here for your weather by ZIP code.
2. Headed to NFL
The Dallas Cowboys selected Stafford High School graduate Josh Ball in the fourth round Saturday of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ball was the 138th pick overall.
1. Prickly situation
Customs agents at Washington Dulles International Airport recently seized 100 porcupine quills that may pose an animal and human threat for the monkeypox virus.
