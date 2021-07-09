Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Child COVID death
The Virginia Department of Health announced that a child in the Rappahannock Area Health District recently died from complications of COVID-19.
4. That's a hard one
Ashburn eighth-grader Ashrita Gandhari was eliminated in the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals Thursday night when she misspelled the word platylepadid.
3. Sunny and warm
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, otherwise it will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 90. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New chief
Interim Dumfries Police Chief Vernon Galyen Jr. has been tapped to permanently lead the town’s law enforcement arm.
1. Name changes
Some roads and facilities in Loudoun County will soon be changed or removed for their Confederate and segregationist connections:
InsideOut
Rooftop Productions will hold auditions July 10 and July 11 at the ARTfactory in Manassas for a fall production of "Sweeney Todd" at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.