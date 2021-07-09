Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.