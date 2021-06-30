Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Helping hand
A Stafford County Fire and Rescue crew talked a woman in crisis off the Falmouth Bridge in Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
4. Cooling centers
Prince William County is offering cooling centers Wednesday amid hot and humid conditions with heat index values as high as 102 degrees.
3. Triple digit hot
As mentioned above, highs today are expected to reach 97 degrees, with high humidity making extended time outdoors dangerous, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Overdose warning
Two people died of overdoses Sunday in Arlington and a third is in critical condition, prompting police to urge those who use drugs to take steps to protect themselves.
1. Hospital expansion
Reston Hospital Center has announced plans to invest nearly $20 million to expand and enhance its surgery department.
InsideOut
Want to have a sizzling good time this Fourth of July weekend? Races, parades and fireworks have returned after a year off due to the pandemic. Click here for our big list of Fourth of July fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.