5. Inflation hits school construction
Inflation and rising construction costs are cutting into schools’ purchasing power, costing Prince William County Schools an estimated $674 million extra in borrowing over the next decade.
4. Smoky conditions
Were you seeing, and smelling, smoke yesterday? A wildfire burning over 5,000 acres near the Outer Banks of North Carolina is likely to blame for the smoky haze, the National Weather Service says.
3. Seasonable
Partly sunny and breezy with seasonable temperatures near 60 degrees today. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Violent weekend
Police are investigating two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend in Prince William County.
1. Mother sentenced
A Fairfax County jury on Monday sentenced a woman to 78 years in prison for the shooting and killing of her two daughters at their McLean home in 2018.
InsideOut
Starting today, the ARTfactory in Manassas presents an exhibit showcasing the works of 20 of its past, present and future instructors. Click here for details.
