Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Meet the chief
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and top department officials spoke with Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, during a virtual town hall on Tuesday. It was the chief's first audience with the public since he took office earlier this month.
4. Cute recruit
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office will soon have its first ever bloodhound and the agency wants your help naming her.
3. Warm and windy
Today will feel like a touch of spring, forecasters say, with a high of 65 degrees. But it'll be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
2. Inmate death
A 26-year-old Dale City man awaiting trial in connection with a double shooting in December 2016 was found dead in his cell early Tuesday at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
1. Bridge restored
The 143-year-old Waterloo Bridge at the Culpeper-Fauquier line has been renovated and reopened ahead of schedule. The span over the Rappahannock River had been closed since 2014.
