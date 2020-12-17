Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Not so jolly traffic
Despite COVID-19, AAA projects as many as 2.2 million people living in and around D.C. will opt to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period around Christmas and New Year's Day. And the automobile association says they know when and where traffic will be the worst.
4. Fairfax police shooting
A Falls Church area man shot by Fairfax County police officers Thursday after he allegedly shot a teenage boy in the face is in police custody and charges are pending. The teen is expected to survive.
3. Calmer weather
A calm weather day is in store with mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees. Saturday will be much the same, perhaps with a few more clouds and a high near 42. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Vaccinations begin at Sentara
Frontline workers at Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge were the first to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning. Following CDC and Virginia Department of Health recommendations, Sentara is offering the vaccine first to healthcare employees who are at the highest risk for virus exposure.
1. COVID closes Washington Monument
The interior of the Washington Monument will be temporarily closed to visitors beginning today due to a reduction in workforce from exposure to the coronavirus, WTOP.com reports.
InsideOut
Socially-distanced Santa visits continue at the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills mall through Christmas Eve. But reservations are required. For details and reservations, see simonsanta.com.
