Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Affordable housing proposal

Prince William County will test out its commitment to affordable housing with a proposed development near the government complex.

4. Murder case

A man was killed and a second wounded in a Monday night shooting on Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge.

3. Rain, then clearing

Rain will move through the area this morning through early afternoon followed by some patchy fog. Skies will clear late in the day with highs near 50 degrees.

2. Neighbor assault

A 42-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after police say he beat his 81-year-old neighbor with his cane.

1. Petition for road safety

More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week.

InsideOut

Getting married soon?  Jacqueline Smith, the Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk, will host the free, 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse, located in downtown Manassas. Click here for details.

