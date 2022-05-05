Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tysons affordable housing
A $55 million investment from Amazon's Housing Equity Fund will bring hundreds of new affordable housing units to the Dominion Square affordable housing project in Fairfax County.
4. SoberRide activated
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide initiative for the Cinco de Mayo holiday starting today at 4 p.m. through Friday at 4 a.m. Click here to find out how to get a Lyft.
3. Clouds moving in
Today will be cooler with highs near 70 and increasing clouds through the day. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Honor your grad
InsideNoVa will recognize high school graduates from public and private schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park in a special section of its weekly newspaper on June 9. Want to honor your grad? Click here for details.
1. Reward increased
Police have announced a new $5,000 reward in the search for the suspected gunman in Sunday's double shooting during youth league football games at Benton Middle School in central Prince William County.
InsideOut
Addison Agen, runner-up on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will make a special appearance on Saturday, May 7, as part of the “OnStage” series presented by the Workhouse Arts Foundation. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com
