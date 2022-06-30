Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Failure to notify
Some Quantico homeowners could see their town real estate tax bills increase this year, but it appears the town didn’t meet state requirements for notifying residents.
4. Free school meals ending?
Free school meals for all students will stay around this summer, but they will probably be a thing of the past by the time the new school year rolls around in the fall.
3. Air quality alert
It will be a hot and sunny day with highs near 89 degrees. A "code orange" air quality alert is in effect today for Northern Virginia, meaning air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. More monkeypox cases
The Virginia Department of Health has announced five additional presumed monkeypox cases in state residents, with three of those patients living in Northern Virginia.
1. Snow woes
The Virginia Department of Transportation doesn’t have enough snow removal contractors to properly respond to major winter storms, according to audit results released this week.
InsideOut
The popular Dale City Independence Day parade returns for its 52nd year on July 4 starting at 10 a.m., with a patriotic march along Dale Boulevard. It's one of dozens of Fourth of July events this weekend and Monday. See our guide to the Fourth here.
