Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. An NFL first
Alexandria native Callie Brownson made NFL history on Sunday when she became the first woman to coach a position group for an NFL team, WTOP reports. Brownson was the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach during their road match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
4. Large-scale mural
The Boro in Tysons has commissioned a new piece of public art from Baltimore-based artists Jessie and Katey -- a 400-foot long, 80-foot high mural.
3. Rainy Monday
A windy, rainy Monday is in store, with a chance of showers through around 4 p.m. Sustained winds of 13 to 15 mph with gusts up to 28 mph are likely, the National Weather Service says. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Hospitalizations hit high
The number of Virginians hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 hit a new high Sunday, as average numbers of new cases continued to set records both statewide and in Northern Virginia.
1. Shots fired
Police have charged a 74-year-old Warrenton woman with firing a gun at a vehicle that ran through her backyard late Saturday night, Fauquier Now reports. No one was hurt.
InsideOut
On Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at 6320 Hanover Ave. in Springfield presents a Living Nativity, with costumed actors and live animals - even a camel! The church is also accepting unwrapped toys for needy children. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Visitors are encouraged to drive or walk by and take some over-the-shoulder selfies.
