Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. The Helix
Amazon construction plans for Arlington made public this week include a 350-foot-tall twisting tower complete with a nature trail on the outside.
4. Back to classrooms
The Fairfax County School Board on Tuesday voted to begin bringing students back into classrooms on a hybrid schedule starting Feb. 16.
3. More snow?
For the fourth day in a row, snow showers are possible again today, mainly before 9 a.m. No accumulation is expected. After a cloudy morning, skies will clear and the day's highs should reach about 40 degrees. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Cases down
For the first time in two months, Virginia has reported three consecutive days with fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases each, and the Northern Virginia region's average has dropped below 1,000 cases a day.
1. Masks required
Face masks are now required in all National Park Service buildings, and on land maintained by the Park Service when physical distancing is not possible, NBC Washington reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.