Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Too tall?
Amazon is currently constructing the "Helix," the crown jewel for its second headquarters complex in Arlington County, but the the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says the building will exceed FAA height standards near Reagan National Airport, WTOP reports.
4. TJ admissions
As Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology – a magnet school attended by students from across Northern Virginia – prepares to offer admission to the first class selected under the new guidelines, community members and policy-makers continue to be skeptical of the changes.
3. Seasonable
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 79 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Old cemeteries
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is expecting an accounting this week of what’s occurred at the Thoroughfare community cemeteries in Broad Run, as an investigation has been opened into the clearing of an old cemetery.
1. Recognize a grad
InsideNoVa will recognize high school graduates from public and private schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park in a special section of its weekly newspaper on June 10. Parents and guardians can submit photos of their high school graduates here.
InsideOut
After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Clean the Bay Day” is back from May 31 to June 5. Sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and held since 1989, the event will morph into a weeklong event across Virginia. Click here for details.
