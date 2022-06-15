Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Missing 3-year-old found
An Amber Alert issued in Fairfax County was canceled early this morning after a 3-year-old girl abducted by her non-custodial mother was found safe in West Virginia, police said.
4. Ukrainians fear for families
Thousands of miles away from home, Ukrainians in Virginia have grappled with the emotional toll of the war, worrying about the safety of their loved ones.
3. Hot and sunny
Forecasters are calling for a sunny day with a high near 89 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. $5 a gallon
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline topped $5 in Prince William County on Tuesday, as it has in most of Northern Virginia.
1. Teacher arrested
A music teacher at Mill Run Elementary School in Ashburn was arrested Monday for public intoxication at school.
InsideOut
The George Washington Foundation in Fredericksburg, which pays tribute to the legacy of America’s first president, is celebrating its centennial with a party that will continue all year long. Click here for details.
