Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Amber Alert
Authorities issued an Amber Alert last night in the search for two 6-year-old Stafford County girls abducted by their biological mother, who had an active protective order against her.
4. Beltway toll expansion opposition
A group of McLean residents filed a lawsuit to stop the expansion of the toll lanes on the Capital Beltway in Virginia.
3. Partly cloudy
After some morning rain, today will be partly cloudy with highs near 64 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Crisis center coming along
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and over a dozen other elected officials and local health care leaders yesterday took a tour of what will soon be Prince William County’s first crisis receiving center at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge.
1. Data center capital
Northern Virginia continued to dominate the data center market in 2022, ranking by far No. 1 for leasing activity, and there’s almost a waiting list for space.
InsideOut
In honor of International Data Center Day, 250 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the inaugural 2023 Cloud Run on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.