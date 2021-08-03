Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Child rescued
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Monday recognized Mark and Tawana Brown for their actions rescuing a child whose car seat had fallen out of a car on U.S. 17.
4. An explanation for the itch
While the sound of the Brood X cicadas have left the D.C. area, scientists are now explaining how the insects are causing another problem that has been a frustrating summer mystery for many unsuspecting people.
3. Much cooler
High temperatures are expected to be several degrees below normal the next few days. But chances for showers will increase tonight into Wednesday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Gaming resort update
After several months of delay, Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s proposed $389 million gaming resort in Dumfries appears to be moving forward.
1. Going up
In both Northern Virginia and the state as a whole, the COVID-19 pandemic is now worse than it was on the same date in 2020, based on the number of new cases reported.
InsideOut
Plans are afoot for the 2021 Arlington County Fair, to be held Aug. 18-22 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center and featuring new attractions as well as familiar favorites. Click here for details.
