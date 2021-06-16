Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Friday holiday
Juneteenth, Virginia's newest state holiday, will be recognized Friday, June 18, since the June 19 celebration of the true end of slavery in the U.S. falls on Saturday this year.
4. Another attempted abduction
Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl reported being grabbed by a stranger as she took out the trash Sunday night in the Dumfries area. The report follows another attempted abduction Thursday in Lake Ridge, also involving an 11-year-old girl.
3. A pleasant day
It will be a sunny Wednesday with a high near 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Top spellers
Spellers from Fairfax and Loudoun counties are among just 30 students who advanced Tuesday to the semifinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
1. Hoarding investigation
The Loudoun County Department of Animal Services last week took custody of 367 animals following a hoarding investigation in Aldie.
InsideOut
Mount Vernon is hosting its after-hours Craft Beer Festival June 19 and June 20 from 6-9 p.m. Taste beers from across the region, hear live music and explore the grounds. See mountvernon.org for more information and to buy tickets.
