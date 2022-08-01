Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Another day, another data center
Prince William County planners are backing a data center proposal near Chris Yung Elementary School between Manassas and Gainesville.
4. Ride the bus
OmniRide is hoping to take advantage of the forthcoming 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, and for the first time, its passengers could be getting one-seat trips to the Dulles area by the end of the year.
3. Warm and humid
It will be a humid and warm Monday with highs near 87 and a chance of evening thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
Check out our photo gallery of this skinny contemporary built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. It's on the market for $3.5 million.
1. More Metro cars
Starting today, Metro is adding more trains to the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, a move the transit says will shorten waiting times.
InsideOut
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival returns Aug. 4 with amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. Click here for details.
