5. 10th District nominee
Retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao prevailed in Saturday’s 11-way Republican nomination in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.
4. Voting rights restored
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced that nearly 4,000 Virginians who served time behind bars will have their voting rights, along with other civil rights, restored.
3. Much cooler
It will be much cooler today with highs only near 70 degrees and a chance of showers mainly after 5 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cases rising
Prince William County joined the rest of Northern Virginia last week in the CDC's category of moderate spread of COVID-19 after nearly three months of being at low levels.
1. Another day, another data center
Prince William County officials will decide this week if they’ll consider another request for a data center using a process that’s becoming increasingly popular with developers.
InsideOut
Occoquan's new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town's 50-year craft show tradition June 4 and 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. Click here for details.
