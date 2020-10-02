Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. New plan for Occoquan project

An updated proposal along the waterfront on Occoquan’s Mill Street features a five-story building of condominiums with ground-floor retail space. While the previous design included 88 condos, the new proposal scales that back.

4. Bay Bridge antics

A Dumfries man faces more than two dozen charges after police say he was caught on video doing donuts and other risky driving moves on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland. 

3. Weekend weather

After a chance of showers in the morning, today will be mostly clear with a high around 67 degrees. Temperatures will dip to a low of around 43 tonight. Saturday and Sunday look to feel like fall, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. Encouraging COVID-19 news

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Northern Virginia fell to its lowest level since late March, as a recent trend of lower case numbers continues.

1. Launch aborted

NASA scrubbed Thursday night's launch of the Antares rocket to the International Space Station two minutes and 12 seconds before takeoff due to a ground support equipment issue, but will try again tonight.

