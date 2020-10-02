Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. New plan for Occoquan project
An updated proposal along the waterfront on Occoquan’s Mill Street features a five-story building of condominiums with ground-floor retail space. While the previous design included 88 condos, the new proposal scales that back.
4. Bay Bridge antics
A Dumfries man faces more than two dozen charges after police say he was caught on video doing donuts and other risky driving moves on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.
3. Weekend weather
After a chance of showers in the morning, today will be mostly clear with a high around 67 degrees. Temperatures will dip to a low of around 43 tonight. Saturday and Sunday look to feel like fall, with high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Encouraging COVID-19 news
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Northern Virginia fell to its lowest level since late March, as a recent trend of lower case numbers continues.
1. Launch aborted
NASA scrubbed Thursday night's launch of the Antares rocket to the International Space Station two minutes and 12 seconds before takeoff due to a ground support equipment issue, but will try again tonight.
InsideOut
On Halloween, the Blazin’ Keys Dueling Pianos return the Farm Brewery at Broad Run. Bring your best costume. Buy tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.