Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not heading west
Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation has thrown more cold water on an already frozen proposal to extend the Virginia Railway Express Manassas Line to Haymarket or Gainesville.
4. Ayala loss
Virginians elected the first woman of color to statewide office on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Prince William County Democratic Del. Hala Ayala, it wasn’t her.
3. Brrr
A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax with temperatures expected to dip as low as 31 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. City races
Republicans picked up a seat on the Manassas City Council on Tuesday night, but Democrats won the two competitive races in the city, further solidifying its trend toward Democrats even as Republicans swept the statewide races.
1. School counselor arrest
A Loudoun County school counselor has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, the latest in a string of disturbing news from the school system.
