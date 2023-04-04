Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Another retirement
Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, announced her retirement Monday from the Virginia House of Delegates. Kory's decision clears the way for fellow Democrat Marcus Simon to run for the 13th District seat this fall.
4. Honoring Vietnam vets
Members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution gathered to honor and celebrate Vietnam War veterans on March 29 at the Fairfax County War Memorial. Check out our photo gallery here.
3. Summer, is that you?
Well above normal temperatures are expected the next few days with highs in the lowe 80s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New beach store
Spring breakers visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina have a new place to shop. Target opened at 1901 N. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills this week and his led by store director R.J. Cunningham of Fredericksburg.
1. Nonstop to London
Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways will start nonstop service from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to London’s Gatwick International Airport this summer.
InsideOut
It's Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park. To thank service members, the Nationals are providing two free tickets to active duty, dependents, veterans, retirees, reservists, National Guard and Department of Defense civilians with military ID or proof of service. Tickets can be claimed at the Home Plate Box Office beginning when gates open at 5:30 p.m. on today, while supplies last. Click here for more information.
