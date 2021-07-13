Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Shooting death
A 17-year-old boy died after a Monday morning shooting in Dale City. No arrests had been made as of late last night.
4. On the tracks
Metro suspended service at the Judiciary Square station Monday afternoon because of a man fleeing from police on the tracks. He was eventually taken into custody, WTOP.com reports.
3. Hot and humid, again
Cooling centers are open in Prince William and Manassas Park as the D.C. area sees another day with the heat index reaching 100 to 105 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Slow down
Those with the need for speed are not going to like it, but Arlington County Board members on July 17 are expected to reduce speed limits by up to 10 mph on a number of different stretches of asphalt across the county.
1. No name yet
"Warriors" is not under consideration as a new name for the Washington Football Team, the team's president says.
InsideOut
The Washington Monument will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, July 14, after being closed since Jan. 11.
