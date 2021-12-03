Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Two-alarm fire
Nine residents of an apartment building in Herndon were taken to area hospitals after a two-alarm fire Thursday evening, two of them with life-threatening injuries.
4. Tourism leader leaving
Prince William County is searching for a new tourism leader while starting to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
3. Windy Friday
2. New headquarters
Rapidly-growing IT firm Peraton has signed a lease to establish a new corporate headquarters in Reston, the company announced Thursday.
1. Suspicious incident
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl reported being pulled into the woods in Lake Ridge as she was walking with friends Tuesday evening.
InsideOut
Santa will arrive by VRE in Old Town Manassas this evening to help light the city Christmas tree. Santa's arrival by train is a 27-year tradition. See visitmanassas.org.
