Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Two-alarm fire

Nine residents of an apartment building in Herndon were taken to area hospitals after a two-alarm fire Thursday evening, two of them with life-threatening injuries.

4. Tourism leader leaving

Prince William County is searching for a new tourism leader while starting to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Windy Friday

It will be a sunny but windy Friday with a high near 58 and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. New headquarters

Rapidly-growing IT firm Peraton has signed a lease to establish a new corporate headquarters in Reston, the company announced Thursday.

1. Suspicious incident

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl reported being pulled into the woods in Lake Ridge as she was walking with friends Tuesday evening.

InsideOut

Santa will arrive by VRE in Old Town Manassas this evening to help light the city Christmas tree. Santa's arrival by train is a 27-year tradition. See visitmanassas.org.

