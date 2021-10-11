Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Overdoses on the rise
The number of overdoses and overdose deaths in the Prince William area has been surging, and area officials are trying to stem the rise.
4. Bridge reopens
Following a 16-month rehabilitation effort, the Chatham Bridge reopened to traffic this weekend, reconnecting the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County at the span over the Rappahannock River on Route 3 Business.
3. Mainly cloudy
It's looking like a mainly cloudy day, with some sun trying to come out in the afternoon, and highs of about 73 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
1. Paused
In-person learning is being paused this week at Bennett Elementary School outside Manassas due to 36 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
2. Redistricting drama
The Virginia Redistricting Commission’s first-ever attempt to draw fair political maps collapsed in spectacular fashion Friday, when frustrated Democrats walked out of a meeting after Republicans rebuffed their suggestions for reaching a compromise.
InsideOut
The Haunt has returned to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for all the terrifying details. To buy tickets, see InsideNoVaTix.com.
