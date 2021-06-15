Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teacher bonuses
Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef says he expects that a plan to give all full-time school system employees a $1,600 one-time bonus will be approved at Wednesday’s board meeting.
4. Attempted abduction
Police say a stranger knocked on the bedroom window of an 11-year-old girl late Thursday, then tried to grab her when she opened the window to look outside.
3. Cooler today
After some severe storms late last night, temperatures will be cooler today, with a high of about 81 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. GMU campus reno
A modest renewal or a major re-imagination? Both possibilities remain in the cards for the Fairfax campus of George Mason University.
1. Olympics qualified
Arlington’s Torri Huske qualified for her first U.S. Olympic Team on Monday night by finishing first in the finals of the 100-meter butterfly in a time of 55.78 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
InsideOut
The 16th Annual Manassas Jazz Festival returns this Saturday, June 19, from noon to 7 p.m. The event on the Manassas Museum lawn features live jazz music, as well as wine, beer and spirits from around the area. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday instead of Sunday. For tickets, see visitmanassas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.