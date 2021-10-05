Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Carjacking investigation
Police say armed carjackers struck twice in a Woodbridge neighborhood early Saturday, shooting at one driver as he sped away.
4. Not sanctioned
Three members of Prince William County's Racial and Social Justice Commission are holding a town hall this week -- but it's not sanctioned by the full panel.
3. Scattered showers, again
Expect some scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon with a high of about 79 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal crash
A cargo van driver was killed in a Monday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer that closed down U.S. 17 in Stafford County for hours.
1. 13th high school
It's been open to students since August, but the ceremonial ribbon was finally cut last week on the $85 million Gainesville High School.
InsideOut
The Haunt has returned to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for all the terrifying details. To buy tickets, see InsideNoVaTix.com.
