The latest news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Haunted car wash
White Horse Auto Wash prides itself on being known as your friendly neighborhood car wash, but things will look a little different once the sun goes down come Oct. 29.
4. Army museum opening soon
The National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County will open on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. On a publicly accessible area of the base, it will be the first and only museum to tell the entire history of the U.S. Army since its establishment in 1775.
3. Cool and damp
A cold front moving through early this morning will bring cool and wet weather to finish out the work week. Expect occasional rain through the day with a high near 57.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Officers indicted in shooting
A special grand jury in Fairfax County has indicted two U.S. Park Police officers in the 2017 shooting death of a McLean man in Fort Hunt following a stop-and-go pursuit. Bijan Ghaisar's death caused an outcry after police released dash cam video of the shooting.
1. Veterans Day tribute
InsideNoVa and its weekly newspapers across Northern and Piedmont Virginia will again honor local military veterans this year with a special publication on Nov. 12. Readers may submit information about active-duty military personnel or veterans to be included in the special section through this link. Include honors received, details about their tour of duty, and other details about their service. Photos may also be included.
InsideOut
Try the visually powerful medium of charcoal with a class at the ARTfactory in Manassas. Class will run from Nov. 10-19 with instructor Emily Thomson. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.