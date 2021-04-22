Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Murder arrests
Prince William County police say they have identified the five people involved in a double shooting outside Manassas Mall earlier this month that claimed the life of a father of three.
4. Expanding transit
Transportation possibilities floated in a new survey of area residents include expansion of VRE, bus rapid transit or even Metro.
3. Blustery day
It will be a cold morning, followed by a blustery day with a high of about 56 degrees and wind gusts as high as 32 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Slight reducation
Prince William County supervisors support slightly reducing residential real estate tax rates, rolling back planned hikes on data centers and boosting a new cigarette tax.
1. Interstate carjacking
State police say a woman spotted kneeling on the side of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, holding a dog, had been carjacked after a crash. And the suspect had tried the same thing on another driver.
