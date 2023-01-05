Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Arrest in quintuple shooting
Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries.
4. Pedestrian bridge funds
Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for a $12.5 million pedestrian bridge spanning U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
3. Sunny and mild
Clouds will give way to sun today with high temperatures around 63 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Public comment changes
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would cut the time available to speakers when lots of people want to have their say.
1. TJ investigations
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced two investigations into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Wednesday, one into the withholding of National Merit commendations from students and another into whether changes to the school’s admissions policy violated state law.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas is presenting its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition featuring the work of 39 student-artists from around the Prince William region. There will be an open house and awards ceremony Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2-4 p.m. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.