5. Local connection
NBC Washington reports that a DMV native and graduate of Gallaudet University in Washington signed the National Anthem at the start of Sunday's Super Bowl, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4. Proposal tabled
Prince William County planners have pushed off approval of a proposed development near Haymarket over traffic concerns.
3. Cold and a warm up
After a bitterly cold night with wind chills dipping as low as minus four degrees, today will be mostly sunny with a high of around 37. Tuesday looks to warm up with a forecast high of 51 degrees. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Lake renaming?
To rename or not to rename? That will be the question surrounding Lake Pelham - which is believed to be named after a Confederate soldier - during a Feb. 9 Culpeper Town Council meeting.
1. 'Gruesome case'
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Stafford man whose dismembered body was found in Spotsylvania County last week.
InsideOut
The Boro in Tysons is hosting a romantic drive-in movie series on Feb. 12, 13, and 14. Celebrate with your valentine, galentine, or solo with some fan-favorite rom-coms. Tickets are for $20 per vehicle. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Click here for details.
