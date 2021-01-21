Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine demand
More than 25,000 Prince William County residents have signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but the local health district received only one-fifth of the vaccine doses than it expected this week, according to county officials.
4. Line overwhelmed
Fairfax County's COVID vaccination call line received 12,064 calls between 8 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, overwhelming the voicemail system in all the county’s call centers, officials said. Calls skyrocketed to 129,196 within the next hour. Now, county leaders want to make sure it won't happen again.
3. Sunny and breezy
It will be a mostly sunny today, with a high near 52 degrees, but a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Suspicious fires
Two recent fires in Loudoun County are being investigated for arson, and officials are requesting the public’s help. Both fires destroyed abandoned barns in Sterling, fire officials said.
1. Bridges, ramps reopen
Roads, ramps and bridges in Northern Virginia and D.C. reopened this morning following yesterday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Most road and bridge closures were lifted this morning by 6 a.m.
InsideOut
The Leesburg Public Art Commission invites local arts organizations to submit requests for funding for proposed arts activities that will take place in the town this fiscal year. Interested arts organizations should submit an online application here: www.leesburgva.gov/artsgrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.