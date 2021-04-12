Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data center targeted
A Texas man who allegedly plotted to blow up a data center in Ashburn has been charged with a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive.
4. Messy problem
Just months after schools and workplaces closed in March last year, workers were noticing more of a common foe for wastewater plants everywhere: the disinfectant wipe.
3. Partly sunny
After a chance of showers early, Monday will be be partly sunny with a high near 69. It will be cooler tonight with a low around 48. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal pedestrian incident
A 36-year-old man died after being struck by a car Friday night in the Falls Church area. The incident happened near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road.
1. Quantico booming
Expect some noise and aircraft movement this month from Quantico Marine Corps base for training through April 23.
InsideOut
The State Fair of Virginia, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, plans to return with in-person offerings starting on Sept. 24 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.