5. At-home urgent care
Inova has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring on-demand medical care to patients in their homes for urgent illnesses and injuries that do not require an emergency room visit.
4. Murder mystery
Besides a series of strange events the day before, investigators have found no connection between the suspect and victims in a deadly double stabbing Sunday near Leesburg.
3. Mostly sunny
Today will begin mostly cloudy, but the sun will eventually prevail and temperatures will reach a high of about 53, with light winds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hospital anniversary
Fort Belvoir Community Hospital celebrated its 10th anniversary last month, complete with a visit from the first child born there.
1. Special report
Prince William's racial justice commission is embroiled in turmoil, with members filing FOIA requests for each other's correspondence, InsideNoVa's Nolan Stout reports.
InsideOut
A Vienna favorite – the Church Street Holiday Stroll – returns on Monday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature music, a tree-lighting and tours of local historic sites. Click here for details.
