Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Loudoun dispensary
Beyond/Hello, a national chain of retail marijuana dispensaries, will be opening its second Virginia location in Loudoun County, The Burn reports.
4. Local health department
Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax cast the deciding vote to allow Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park the authority to locally administer health services, rather than relying on the state.
3. Overcast Friday
It'll be an overcast day with an occasional rain shower and a high of 64 degrees. Saturday will be warmer with a high of 74 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Attempt to flee
State police say a man wanted on numerous charges was arrested Thursday in Loudoun County after crashing his SUV and trying to flee in his wheelchair.
1. Cases remain high
Even as more than one-third of Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain stubbornly high across the state and Northern Virginia.
InsideOut
Save a trip to the landfill on Dumpster Day! Dumpsters will be set up at Bethel United Methodist Church, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.