Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New initiatives
A new diversionary program is letting people involved in domestic disputes avoid arrest in Prince William County.
4. Viral video
A picture may be worth a thousand words but police in Fairfax County said there’s more to tell about a social media video showing officers pointing guns at someone using a smartphone camera.
3. July weather
There may be some patchy fog this morning, otherwise expect a sunny day with highs near 89 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New citizens
The Fourth of July typically consists of barbecues and fireworks for most Americans. But it meant much more for 52 candidates who took their Oath of Allegiance to become American citizens this July 4 at George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
1. Recall effort
A Prince William County conservation group has expanded its recall effort to include Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler for her connections to the data center industry.
InsideOut
Throughout July and early August, Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods Program is hosting affordable performances for children and families. Click here for details.
