5. Vaccine plans
Gov. Ralph Northam is hoping that all Virginians might be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-summer. But as state leaders prepare for a largely unprecedented rollout, it’s clear that scarcity will inform at least the first few weeks of vaccine distribution.
4. No to defunding ban
Prince William Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland’s attempt to pre-emptively stop the county from considering reallocating any police funding in its 2021-2024 strategic plan fell at the hands of the Board of County Supervisor’s Democratic majority Tuesday night.
3. Cold night ahead
It'll be sunny but chilly today with a high near 48, then below freezing overnight with a low of 28 degrees. Thursday should be a little warmer with a high near 53. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Charity closing doors
Azalea Charities Inc., a Prince William County-based nonprofit that provided over $5 million in aid to wounded warriors and youth and special needs projects, will dissolve effective Dec. 31.
1. COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
As of Tuesday morning, a record 1,757 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 treatment, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That's up 17% from just a week earlier.
InsideOut
From Dec. 11 to Dec. 28, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced will host a special no-contact/drive-thru edition of the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple. The glow of over 400,000 lights will greet visitors for the drive-thru from 6-9 p.m. each night. for more information, see dctemplelights.churchofjesuschrist.org
