Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Back to school
Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday.
4. Airplanes collide
Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided Saturday morning at the Flying Circus Aerodrome in Fauquier County. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities say.
3. Late-day storms
Expect showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches, bringing the possibility of some isolated wind damage and flooding, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Changing storm patterns
Speaking of weather, forecasters say the Washington area saw an increase in thunderstorms this summer, leaving tens of thousands without power, severe damage, and, recently, killing three in a lightning strike near the White House.
1. Deadly shooting
Police are searching for the gunman who shot two men, killing one, outside a Manassas-area 7-Eleven on Friday night.
InsideOut
The final concerts in the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will feature the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps performing Aug. 24 and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band finishing off the series Aug. 31. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.