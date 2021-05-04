Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Back to classrooms
Five-day-a-week in-person learning will be the default for Prince William County Public School students this fall, according to a plan prepared for the county School Board.
4. GOP nominee
Republicans have selected their nominee to run for the 50th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Dr. Steve Pleickhardt, 62, won a firehouse primary over Mike Allers Jr. on Saturday.
3. Warm, stray storms possible
Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible as the high reaches about 87 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Gunman shot
The FBI says law-enforcement agents shot an armed man outside CIA headquarters in McLean on Monday evening. The agency said the man was wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 p.m.
1. Kevin the dog
The staff at MedVet Northern Virginia says the brown and white dog shot several times and abandoned near the Manassas VRE station last month is doing much better. They've nicknamed him Kevin and he'll soon be well enough for adoption.
InsideOut
The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle will reopen to the public on May 17 after being closed due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.