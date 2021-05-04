Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.