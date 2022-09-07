Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Guilty plea
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County.
4. Digital Gateway update
Prince William County planning staff is recommending the county approve the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
3. Cloudy and cooler
It will be a cloudy and cooler day, with highs expected to reach about 75 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Job numbers
The national rebound may be losing some of its mojo as economic headwinds intensify, but the Washington region continues to post lower unemployment rates.
1. PMS study
Premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are so common – experienced by more than 64% of women – that they represent a “key public health issue globally,” according to a new UVA Health study.
InsideOut
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center opens its 2022-23 season with a free concert featuring Sons of Mystro performing reggae classics and American pop songs on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at McLean Central Park.
