Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Turkey day travel
The Virginia Department of Transportation has released peak congestion predictions for Thanksgiving holiday travel and it starts Tuesday for Northern Virginia.
4. Bank robbery
Police are searching for a masked man who robbed the Bank of America on Sudley Road outside Manassas Saturday morning.
3. A little warmer
It will be another sunny and a bit warmer with high temperatures in the middle 40s, but that's still about 10 degrees below normal. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Ombudsman report
Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
1. Iconic property for sale
The house from "A Christmas Story," coal-belching furnace and all, is up for sale. The property at 3159 W. 11th St. in Cleveland is a commercial enterprise only, and no asking price has been released.
InsideOut
The Turner Farmhouse Foundation will host its third annual pancake breakfast and open house on Dec. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the historic farmhouse, located at 10609 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.