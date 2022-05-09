Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Barn fire

Hundreds of animals, including an estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs, died in a barn fire early Sunday in Gainesville.

4. Gone rappelling

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay rappelled down 14 stories on the side of the Hilton Crystal City to raise funds for New Hope Housing, a nonprofit committed to ending homelessness. 

3. Less dreary

Today will be milder with more sunshine after a couple dreary days. Highs will reach about 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. Fawn season

Fawning season is here and iFairfax County Animal Protection is warning about white-tailed deer fawns on residential property.

 1. Back to the office

Gov. Glenn Younkin is ending remote work for state employees, bringing workers almost entirely back to the office by July 5.

InsideOut

The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Cinderella” May 20-22 on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.

