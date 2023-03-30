Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 36-hour barricade ends
Fairfax County police announced just after midnight this morning that they had taken the woman who barricaded herself while armed in her car on U.S. 1 in Alexandria into custody, about 36 hours after the ordeal began.
4. Another top county planner resigns
Rebecca Horner, a deputy Prince William County executive and the county's former planning director, has tendered her resignation, effective May 1. News of Horner’s departure comes a month after the county’s two top planners announced their resignations.
3. Sunny day
Expect sunny skies with a high near 56 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New hospital approved
Inova Health System has received state approval to build a new hospital in the Franconia area of southern Fairfax County.
1. InsideNoVa redesign
Astute readers of InsideNoVa will notice that our website looks a little different this week. The structure and appearance of InsideNoVa.com had not changed in over 10 years, but we’ve changed that with a new redesign. Take a look.
InsideOut
Rooftop Productions presents the comedy “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” at the ARTfactory in Manassas this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click here for details and ticket info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.