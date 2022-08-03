5. Town elections
Only two Prince William County towns will have contested elections for local offices this fall, Dumfries and Quantico.
4. Standoff in Falls Church
A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said.
3. Sunny and hot
The dog days are here. Today’s highs will be about 92 degrees under sunny skies. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Shooting in Fauquier
A Warrenton woman has been charged with attempted murder following a Sunday night domestic dispute that led to a shooting in Bealeton.
1. Codifying Roe vs. Wade
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Virginia's Tim Kaine, released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion.
InsideOut
Join the National Museum of the Marine Corps Tuesday for a preschool playdate all about space, Participants can color their own Astronaut Chesty the Bulldog, design their own rocket ship, and more. Click here for details.
