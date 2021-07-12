Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Clinic closing
Due to the drop-off in demand, the Prince William County Health District's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Manassas Mall will close July 24.
4. Rural crescent
Prince William County supervisors will take up the next big battle over the future of the rural area this week.
3. Hot and humid
Expect typical summertime conditions the next three days, with heat, humidity, and chances for afternoon and evening storms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Death investigation
Detectives are trying to determine what happened to a Maryland man found dead Thursday in a Mount Vernon neighborhood.
1. It's Quantico
Quantico Marine Corps base will be conducting some night training over the next few weeks. Click here to see the schedule.
InsideOut
Encore Learning of Arlington will present a program on ongoing archeological efforts in Jamestown during an online program today at 3 p.m. Click here for details.
